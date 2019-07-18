OLATHE, Kan.-- Karen Meyer, 66, (formerly of Salina, Kan.) passed Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Grace UMC, Olathe, Kan.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
OLATHE, Kan.-- Karen Meyer, 66, (formerly of Salina, Kan.) passed Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Grace UMC, Olathe, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.