CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Clinton Dale Buck, 57, was born on Nov. 3, 1962 at Wellington, Kan. to Robert and Waleta Buck. He died in Wichita, Kan. on April 6, 2020. He grew up in Clay Center, Kan. and attended Clay Center Community High School. Much of his adult life he lived in Dallas, Texas where he worked as a clerk for Wolf Camera Shop and lived with partner, Greg Chavez.
The last four years of his life he had returned to Clay Center and for the last few months lived at the Wakefield Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his partner, Greg Chavez, Dallas, Texas, his parents and brothers Warren, Robert Jr. and Terry.
