Mark Edward Lane, 62, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Clay Center. He was born Dec. 10, 1957, in Beloit. He was the son of John “Blackie” and Allene Lane, and was a 1976 graduate of CCCHS. He attended Hutchinson Community College where he ran track, and received his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Emporia State University. He did his student teaching in Cottonwood Falls, Kan. Mark held various jobs over the years, and his favorite was his time as daytime custodian at CCCHS.
He was preceded in death by his father “Blackie” in 2003, and mother Allene on Dec. 11, 2019. Mark spent the past several years caring for his mother, allowing her to live at home where they enjoyed their time together watching sports and keeping up with his nieces and nephews’ activities. Mark was a voracious reader, and loved keeping up with all types of sports, often reciting and debating statistics, records, and the latest in current events. Mark’s greatest love over the past decade had been watching his nieces and nephews as they attended school, participated in sports, music, drama, and other activities, and cherished the times they would stop by to update him on the latest news or text him just to check in and say “Hi Uncle Mark”. As anyone who knew Mark would attest, he always had a quick smile and a ready story to tell.
