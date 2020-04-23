CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Leah Wall, 96 died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Wall was born March 25, 1924 at Munden, Kan., the daughter of Royal Henderson and Cora Torbert.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Leah Wall, 96 died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.
Mrs. Wall was born March 25, 1924 at Munden, Kan., the daughter of Royal Henderson and Cora Torbert.
Shortened hours at work mean I have more time for a few little home improvement projects I’ve been putting off for years.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
There are not a lot of birthdays that are remembered in detail like the last birthday on the farm when this writer was “8”. We were preparing to move from the farm to Haddam, Kansas. There is some background needed before I write about the actual birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.