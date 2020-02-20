CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Walter (Walt) Richard Lips passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, while in hospice care at the Presbyterian Manor, Clay Center, Kan., where he resided. Walt was born in Columbus, Neb. on June 8, 1925, to Fritz Rudolf and Emilie (Behle) Lips. Walt’s father was born in Basel, Switzerland and Walt was very proud of his Swiss heritage. Walt is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dora Deane (Hartman) Lips. Walt and Dora Deane met in 1946 at the Gingham Apron Café in Clay Center. Walt was working in the area as a surveyor for REA. Walt and Dora Deane owned and operated several businesses during their long life together: the last one being Metal Muncher. Walt attended KSU, was in the Navy Air Corps, played bagpipes in the ISIS Shrine Pipes & Drums, and all in all lived a very full life. He is also preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother, and son-in-law Paul Pinter.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Lips of Lawrence, Kan.; son, Kent and wife JoAnn of Clay Center, Kan.; daughter, Kathie (Lips) Pinter of Clay Center, Kan.; grandchildren, Adam and wife Leslie Pinter, Matt and wife Erika, and Alicia Lips and partner Benny Bozarth; great-grandchildren, Brilynn Bozarth, Beckam Pinter and Alexander Lips; and many nieces and nephews.
