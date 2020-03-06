COLBY, Kan.-- Anna Cecelia Stegeman Fyfe, 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Logan County Hospital, in Oakley. She was living at the Logan County Manor for the past six years. She was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Selden, Kan., to Xavier and Lela Dancer Stegeman. Anna married Oliver Fyfe on Feb. 11, 1956. She was a farm wife and enjoyed gardening, puzzles, cooking, card games and spending time with her family. Anna was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colby. Anna had an affectionate smile that many will remember her for.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Lee; parents, Xavier and Lela and siblings, Harry, Robert, Alice, Ernest, Richard, Michael, Kenneth and Agnes.
