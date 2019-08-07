OZAWKIE, Kan.-- Michael Todd Wright, 51, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Parker-Price, 245 Independence Ave., Topeka; with a visitation at 4:00 p.m.
