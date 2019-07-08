Portia Lorraine (Blake) Myer

MILTONVALE, Kan.-- Portia L. (Blake) Myer, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in her home with her daughter by her side. She was born March 12, 1940 in Oak Hill the daughter of Aaron Clair and Eva (Gray) Blake. Portia attended Union Township School and was a graduate of Miltonvale High School, class of 1958. She worked many years as a nurse aide. Portia was a member of the Miltonvale Christian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathie (Brad) Cyr, Clay Center, Kan. and Karla (Tom) Heck, Contoocook, N.H.; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sister, Janice Smith; and brother, Derald Blake. Portia was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie Cyr.
