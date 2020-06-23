TOPEKA, Kan.-- Orlan A. Anderson, 75, passed away on June 21, 2020 with his family by his side at Oakley Place in Topeka, Kansas. He fought a good fight for some years against a rare neurological disease, never giving up hope for a cure.
Orlan was born April 3, 1945 in Clifton, Kan., the son of A.L. and Hazel (Slingsby) Anderson. He attended school in Green, Kansas and graduated from Clay Center High School in 1963. He farmed for a few years before going to work for Beech Aircraft for seven years. Orlan then went to work for UPS as a delivery and semi driver, retiring in 2007 after 34 years.
