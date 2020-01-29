RICHARD SHAW

Richard Leroy Shaw, age 88 of Leonardville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1931 in Danville, Ohio, the son of Harry Harrison and Ruth Ann (Parsons) Shaw and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1949. He was an Airman 1st Class in the U.S. Air Force, decoding classified messages.

