Marjorie May Webb, 85, of Riley, passed away February 17, 2022.
She was born on May 12, 1936 in Chandler, Okla., to Perry C. and Orah L. (Melson) Myers.
On December 8, 1958, she married Gordon L. Webb. He preceded her in death in 2006.
She was an active member of the Riley Presbyterian Church.
Survivors: sons, Pete Webb of Riley, Joe Webb and wife Tina of Sky Valley, Ga. and Rich Webb and wife Amy of Overland Park, Kan.; sister, Jean Cockrum and husband Raymond of Guthrie, Okla.; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Marilyn Gardner and two grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on February 22, 2022 at the Riley Presbyterian Church with Pastors Gerry Sharp and Kevin Larson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Monday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Riley Presbyterian Church and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
