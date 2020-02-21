MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Mary Jo Hageman, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in the Sloan House at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1936 in Keats, the daughter of Max Ardean and Grace Irene (Beck) Blodgett.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Mary Jo Hageman, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in the Sloan House at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
She was born on Oct. 12, 1936 in Keats, the daughter of Max Ardean and Grace Irene (Beck) Blodgett.
At Tuesday’s Clay County Commission meeting, the following employees were recognized for longevity and many years of service to the county including:
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
With the coronavirus on lots of minds, it isn’t surprising the topic came up at coffee with the local Illuminati group.
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.