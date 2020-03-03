HOLTON, Kan.-- Cynthia L. “Cindy” Smith, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Pines Assisted Living facility in Holton, Kan.
Ms. Smith was born Dec. 2, 1968 at Fort Riley, Kan., the daughter of Carlton L. and Carol (Green) Miller.
