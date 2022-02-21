Mary Lou Ellis, 66. of Riley, passed away February 16, 2022 in Manhattan.
She was born July 16, 1955, to Lee Norman and Opal Bernice (Lewis) Kruse.
On July 22, 1972 in Cimarron Kan. she married David Lynn Ellis. He preceded her in death in 2021.
She was a member of the Manhattan Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors: son, Brian Ellis and wife Michelle of Olsburg; daughter, Dayna Robson and husband Andy of Bennington; five grandchildren, brother, Al Kruse and wife Marilee of Sterling; sister, Marsha Hudson of Sterling and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on February 25, 2022 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Manhattan with Pastor Jay Bessmer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Burial will be in the Sedalia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Mary Lou Ellis Memorial Fund to be designated at a later time.
Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
