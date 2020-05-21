Sara Collins Medina, 77, of Wakefield, died Monday, May 18, 2020 after a short illness.

She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on July 21, 1942, to the late Owen and Sara Collins of Fairfield. A product of Fairfield Public Schools, Sara attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie N.Y., graduating in 1963 with an AB in Russian and economics. Making her home in New York City, Sara was a writer/researcher for the Hudson Institute, the Indonesian Mission to the United Nations, and for many years at Time Magazine, where she headed the Russian “desk.”

