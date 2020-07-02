Nancy Lee Good, 65, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2020. She was born to Harry and Leola Bennett on Nov. 6, 1954 in Warrensburg, Mo. The family’s many moves throughout Missouri and Kansas cultivated her ability to connect with people. Her husband, Michael, was set upon her future path while her home was in Marion, Kan. in first through fourth grade. She graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1973 then received a degree in education from Central Missouri State University. Nancy and Mike married Dec. 2, 1978 and spent the early years of their family in Wichita and Clay Center, Kan. before moving to Springfield, Mo. in 1988.
Nancy provided constant support to Mike throughout their 42 years together. They enjoyed travel, bicycle riding, mission work, and being grandparents together. She lovingly raised three daughters Amy, Rebecca, and Laura with a devotion to provide many opportunities and special celebrations. Hospitality flowed from her into gatherings for friends, family, and church. Her gift of encouragement was evident during her 20 years as a Weight Watchers leader.
