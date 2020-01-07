WICHITA, Kan.-- Marsha Sue Carlson Davies was born Feb. 9, 1948 in Clay Center, Kan.to Marshall and Darlene (Sutter) Carlson, She passed away Dec. 30, 2019 in Wichita, Kan. at the age of 71.
She graduated from CCCHS with the class of 1966. She married Jim Davies on Jan. 15, 1967 in Clay Center and in a few days, they would have been married for 53 years. Sue and Jim lived in Virginia; West Point; Highland Falls, New York; Ft. Carson, Colorado; Denver; Salina; Oklahoma City; Lawrence and Wichita.
