Luella “Lu” Klataske

Clay Center, Kan. -- Luella “Lu” Christine Klataske, 87, passed away February 18, 2022 in Hutchinson, Kan.
She was born February 18, 1935 in Marshall County, Kan. to Herman Gerdes and Marie Niemann.
Luella was raised in Marshall County and was a graduate of Hanover High School. She married Norman Klataske on July 30, 1955. Lu worked as the bookkeeper for N-K Body Shop for several years. She later worked as a dental assistant at Fort Riley, retiring in 1998 after 20 years of civil service. Norm preceded her in death on February 27, 1997. Lu was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Velma.
Survivors: son, Daryl and wife Rose Klataske of Galva, Kan. and a grandson, Jacob Klataske.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clay Center, Kan.
Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kan.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. February 24, 2022 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center.
In lieu of flowers to St. Paul Lutheran Church c/o the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com.
Paid notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.