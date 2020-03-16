MARGUERITE “MAGGIE” ELIZABETH (WERNETTE) DOWD

May 15, 1933 – March 6, 2020
After living kindly and unselfishly for 86 years, Mrs. Marguerite Elizabeth (Wernette) Dowd passed into eternal sleep the evening of March 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
