LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Harlin Garnett Henton, 79, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.

He worked as a plant science technician at Kansas State University for 39 years, retiring in 2004, and was a Certified Farrier, a craftsman who trims and shoes horses’ hooves and was taught by a retired Army Sergeant from the Ft. Riley Mounted Service. In 1976, after 5 years of study, he received his Farriers Certificate from Master Sergeant Richmond.

