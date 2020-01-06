LEONARDVILLE, Kan.-- Harlin Garnett Henton, 79, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
He worked as a plant science technician at Kansas State University for 39 years, retiring in 2004, and was a Certified Farrier, a craftsman who trims and shoes horses’ hooves and was taught by a retired Army Sergeant from the Ft. Riley Mounted Service. In 1976, after 5 years of study, he received his Farriers Certificate from Master Sergeant Richmond.
As anyone in a civic club knows, the start of the new year is usually the time to pay dues and check to make sure you’re current on your membership. The start of the new year is also the time of year to renew your Chamber membership -- or to sign up if you aren’t already a member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.