MARY JANET (CHAPUT) BRUMFIELD

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Mary Janet (Chaput) Brumfield, 70, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

Mary Janet was born May 15, 1949 in Concordia, Kan. to Alex A. and Louise J. (Odette) Chaput. She graduated from Notre Dame High school in Concordia with the class of 1967. She graduated from cosmetology school in Salina, Kan. the following year.

