CLARENCE SWALLOW

Clarence W. Swallow, Professor Emeritus, 90, passed away on 10 Oct., 2019. Clarence was the second son of Clarence W. Swallow Sr. and Esther (Shaw) Swallow. He was born on the 26th of Feb. 1929 in Richter, Kan., raised on a farm that straddled the Franklin-Osage County line. Clarence graduated from Quenemo High, Quenemo, Kan. in 1947. Clarence enrolled at Kansas State University where he received an undergraduate degree in agronomy in 1951. He enlisted in the Army in 1951 and was eventually stationed in La Plata, Md.
Clarence returned from the military and enrolled in graduate school at KSU in the Department of Agronomy. In 1954 he received his masters degree in agronomy, and in the same year began his career at Kansas State University as superintendent of the Agronomy Research Farm. From 1954 until his retirement in 1994 Clarence developed modern plot equipment for research and expanded the research mission of the Department of Agronomy with his expertise in mechanics and farming.
