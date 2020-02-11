CONCORDIA, Kan.-- Noel Mattill Poersch, 101, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Sunset Home in Concordia.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1918 on a farm north of Barnes, where he lived with his parents, Frank and Laura (Sondker) Poersch for one year until they moved to the Fancy Creek area where he lived until 2011. He attended Drager School and later Columbus at Bodaville. He took the eighth-grade twice at his dad’s recommendation and he said it helped him quite a bit as that was his last formal schooling.

