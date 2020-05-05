MAXINE SCHOOLEY

NEODESHA, Kan.-- Maxine Eleanor (Wichman) Schooley took a peaceful journey to be with her Lord and Savior while at Morning Star Care Homes in Neodesha, Kan. under the care of Harry Hynes Hospice on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 5:16 p.m. Maxine had a servant’s heart, always wanting to do for others. She lived the verse “I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
Maxine Eleanor Wichman was born Jan. 16, 1924 in Greenleaf, Kan., the daughter of Ernest Herman and Alma A (Spreen) Wichman. Maxine graduated from Clifton High School and began teaching at the age of 16. She taught in a country school for 4½ years. After teaching she attended Mary Mount College in Salina, Kan. and achieved her license as a Registered Nurse. Maxine worked for a short time as an RN, worked with newborns, and also did private duty nursing.
