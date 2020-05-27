GALEN D. KUBIN

ABILENE, Kan.-- Galen D. Kubin, 92, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his farm home north of Abilene. He was born Oct. 11, 1927 in McPherson, Kan., the son of Wilbur and Anna (Gustafson) Kubin. He grew up on the family farm, and graduated from McPherson High School.

On Jan. 20, 1952 he was married to Doris A. Ledy. Most of their lives were spent north of Abilene on their dairy farm.

Tags