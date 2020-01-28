PHILLIP M. TOLLEFSON

Here's an interesting fact you may not be aware of — when the city of Clay Center first became a city in 1875, there were two things the city council put on the agenda as things that needed their immediate attention -- dogs and pool halls.
Telling you the stories that are “Windmill Memories” in this column will be as remembered by the writer; however, there are some memories of the family enjoying telling incidents that happened to the writer much too early in her life for personal recall.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.