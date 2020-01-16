GISELA BEYNON

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Gisela Beynon, 72, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Clay County Medical Center.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1947 in Goeppingen, West Germany, the daughter of George and Maria Samendinger. She went to school in Goeppingen and got a degree as a hairstylist.

