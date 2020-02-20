KIMBERLY HAY

LIBERAL, Kan.-- Kimberly Anne (Lund) Hay, 54, died unexpectedly Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020, at her home in Liberal, Kan. She was born Feb. 22, 1965 in Concordia, Kan. the daughter of Leland Lund and Marion (Naslund) Lund of Clay Center, Kan.

Hay graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1983. Then graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. She was the Executive Director of the Cooper Clark Foundation.

