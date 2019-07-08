CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Harold (Bud) Leroy May, 92, died Thursday, May 16,2019 at Clay County Medical Center. He was born Dec. 8, 1926 to Orville and Marie (Benjamin) May, joining older sister Hattie Luella (“Babe”), followed by younger sister, Betty. At age 18, Bud signed up to serve in the Navy during WWII, just missing an assignment to be part of the second invasion of mainland Japan following the dropping of the atomic bomb. When returning from the Navy, he married Rachel Moon on Oct. 7, 1950. They had two sons, David and Joseph. She preceded him in death in August 1978. In August, 1981, he married widow Faye White Kurz. This marriage added three stepsons to the family. They were married until her death in August of 2013. Bud is survived by sons David (Deb) of Hagerman, Idaho and Joseph of Wichita, Kan.; three biological grandchildren, Shelice, Emily, and Scott and six great-grandchildren. He has three stepsons, Steve (Deborah) Kurz of Thurmont, Md., Mark (Cindy) Kurz of Alburtis, Pa., Martin (Anna Jo) Kurz of Greencastle, Pa.; six step-grandchildren, Brian, Jennifer, Leslie, Sherry, Drake, and Lindsey; and two great-step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, both siblings and one great grandson. Bud was a quiet, honest, hard working man, who excelled at mechanical work. People often thought he could fix anything. This remained a near truth until the advent of computers. He loved his family, fishing, and RV travel. The family expresses their immense appreciation to Dr. Bollig and his staff, the staff of Leonardville Nursing Home, and Clay County Home Health, especially to staff Shauna Keeler for enabling Bud to live out his last four years in his own home. The family requests any memorials be directed to Friendship Meals or Clay County Emergency Medical Services in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home. A graveside memorial service is planned for 10:00 a.m. July 13 at the Miltonvale Cemetery, Miltonvale, Kan.
