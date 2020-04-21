LINN, Kan.-- Joyce Marie Voelker, 60, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Clay Center, Kan.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery near Palmer, Kan. with the Rev. Joshua Hayes officiating. Due to the “Stay-at-Home” mandate a public memorial service will be announced later. For those who cannot attend please sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence.

