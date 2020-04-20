CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Hazel L. Speltz, 89, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Leonardville Nursing Home, Leonardville, Kan.
Mrs. Speltz was born Sept. 20, 1930 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Benjamin and Daisy (Bidwell) James.
