KELLY MCCANN

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Kelly Grant McCann died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his residence in Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. McCann was born Sept. 18, 1962 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Loren “Bob” and Darlene (Shuler) McCann.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Kelly Grant McCann died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at his residence in Clay Center, Kan.
Mr. McCann was born Sept. 18, 1962 at Clay Center, Kan., the son of Loren “Bob” and Darlene (Shuler) McCann.
Yesterday the National Weather Service (NWS) reported those affected by flooding in the Missouri River will face an above-average risk for flooding this spring, which will impact decisions here.
Editor's note: This series of columns is based on the author's experiences in the Army between April of 2001 and May 2005.
There are still some people who think the local coffee group I refer to as the Rustic Illuminati are just a coffee group. I contend this small group of movers and shakers in Clay Center are part of the worldwide Illuminati who for centuries have influenced politics, governments, economic sy…
What could be more perfect than a ride in the country on a cold winter Sunday afternoon? The Kansas sun is bright in the sky and the roads are clear with only remnants of the last winter snow remaining in the ditches and the rows of corn stubble in the fields. The image of a clear powder-b…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.