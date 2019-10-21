beloit, Kan.-- Memorial services for Mack Gormly, age 51 of Beloit, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 2019 at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Mr. Gormly died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. Survivors include his wife Kelly of the home; father, Eugene of Beloit; son Cameron of Beloit; daughter, Kristin of Beloit, two grandchildren; sisters, Dawn Harmon of Beloit and Mary Gormly of Osawatomie; brother Larry of Belle Plaine; and brothers-in-law, Roger VanWey of Hutchinson and Alan VanWey of Clay Center. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Solomon Valley Hospice or the Family Expense Fund. Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.