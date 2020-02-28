CHARLES T. FRANKLIN

BULVERDE, Texas-- Charles Thomas Franklin, 85, passed away in Bulverde, Texas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 after a short illness.
Born in Kansas City, Mo. on Aug. 20, 1934, Charlie was a resident of Clay Center for a number of years and attended Clay County Community High School class of 1952 (Go Tigers!) where he was a varsity basketball player. He graduated from Kansas University in 1956 (Go Jayhawks!) and spent time in the US Navy stationed at Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay (Go 49ers!), reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Charlie settled in a local suburb, Lafayette, after completing his service. It was here that he met and married his wife, Terry, a marriage that lasted 60 years and produced three loving children (Go Terry!), John, Thayne and Brandon (Go Kids!).
