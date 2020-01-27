E. ANN LEE

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Elizabeth Ann Lee, of Clay Center, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center.

She was born on Sept. 30, 1939 in Manhattan, the daughter of Chester and Ruthella (Bennett) Teas. She grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1957. Ann attended Kansas State University and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business (Accounting).

