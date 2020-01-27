E. ANN LEE

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Elizabeth Ann Lee, of Clay Center, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor in Clay Center.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1939 in Manhattan, the daughter of Chester and Ruthella (Bennett) Teas. She grew up in Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School with the class of 1957. Ann attended Kansas State University and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business (Accounting).
More than a month has passed since the Clay Center City Council passed a controversial re-zoning decision that allows Leiszler Oil to build a gas station at the corner of US-24 and K-15, a decision that a majority of Clay Center residents did not support.
