CAROLINE LOUISE (WAHL) PETERSON

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Caroline Louise (Wahl) Peterson died March 10, 2020 in Clay Center. She was born on the family farm near Gorham, Kan. on Sept. 6, 1934. She was the youngest of six children and enjoyed a great childhood of being spoiled!

Caroline was valedictorian of her class and graduated from Gorham Rural High School in 1952. She then studied at K-State, earning a degree in home economics education in 1956.

