CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Caroline Louise (Wahl) Peterson died March 10, 2020 in Clay Center. She was born on the family farm near Gorham, Kan. on Sept. 6, 1934. She was the youngest of six children and enjoyed a great childhood of being spoiled!
Caroline was valedictorian of her class and graduated from Gorham Rural High School in 1952. She then studied at K-State, earning a degree in home economics education in 1956.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
The Great Depression began with the Stock Market Crash in October 1929, six months after this writer entered the family. Sister Gladys wrote that as a baby, she did much of my care because she loved doing it. If I cried at night, she was the one who held me in a rocking chair and in later …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.