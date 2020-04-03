HOISINGTON, Kan.-- James Armond “Jim” Dallen, 73, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Hoisington. He was born April 21, 1946, in rural Clifton, Kan., the son of Louis Ancy Dallen and Stella Marie (Girard) Dallen. He grew up in the Catholic faith. He graduated from Clifton High School in 1964, he then served in the Army as a sergeant from 1967 to 1969 receiving the purple heart.

On Aug. 31, 1968, he married Marsha E. Hays at the Schilling Air Force Base Chapel in Salina.

