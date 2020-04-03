HOISINGTON, Kan.-- James Armond “Jim” Dallen, 73, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home in Hoisington. He was born April 21, 1946, in rural Clifton, Kan., the son of Louis Ancy Dallen and Stella Marie (Girard) Dallen. He grew up in the Catholic faith. He graduated from Clifton High School in 1964, he then served in the Army as a sergeant from 1967 to 1969 receiving the purple heart.
On Aug. 31, 1968, he married Marsha E. Hays at the Schilling Air Force Base Chapel in Salina.
This week Gov. Laura Kelly took steps Tuesday to address a flood of calls to the state labor office by making it easier for Kansans to receive unemployment benefits as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to grow.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
As I write, we have been told to stay home as much as possible, maintain social distances, and practice good hygiene (we should not need that reminder) due to our health endangered by Coronavirus. I see time each can do some projects that may have been waiting and I see families having some…
