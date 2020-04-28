WAKEFIELD, Kan.-- Janece DuBois-Shivers, 70, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Manhattan, Kan.
Mrs. Dubois-Shivers was born June 21, 1949 at Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Oliver Diffendal and Betty Carr.
