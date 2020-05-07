CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Jamie Rhodes Wolf, 48, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home in Clay Center, Kan., after a lengthy illness. She was born Dec. 11, 1971 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Jimmie L. and Christine C. (Knepper) Rhodes.
She grew up in Clay Center, Kan. She married John Wolf on Sept. 14, 1991, making their home in Clay Center. They later divorced.
The local Illuminati group recently became upset over this writer’s hair or perhaps more specifically its length and maybe quantity. There was a proposal in absentia to take up a collection for a haircut but the motion to do so died for lack of a second.
Living on a nearly isolated farm in the early 30s has no comparison to farm homes that are seen today. Those farms can be described as isolated because there were only 2 or 3 located on many sections of land and neighbors did not live close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.