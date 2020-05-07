JAMIE RHODES WOLF

CLAY CENTER, Kan.-- Jamie Rhodes Wolf, 48, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at her home in Clay Center, Kan., after a lengthy illness. She was born Dec. 11, 1971 at Clay Center, Kan., the daughter of Jimmie L. and Christine C. (Knepper) Rhodes.

She grew up in Clay Center, Kan. She married John Wolf on Sept. 14, 1991, making their home in Clay Center. They later divorced.

