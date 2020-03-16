MANHATTAN, Kan.-- Glen Alton Burwell was born on March 10, 1926, in Abilene, Kan. the son of John and Eunice (Heiens) Burwell. He died at the age of 94 on March 11, 2020.

He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Dickinson Community High School in Chapman with the class of 1944. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. During his service, he trained officers as a Private First Class and was offered the opportunity to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. After his military duty was completed with distinction, he returned to the family farming operation. He married Caryl Joan Schwab.

