ED BESWICK

GREEN, Kan.-- George Edward “Ed” Beswick, 70, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Clay County Medical Center.

He was born on June 29, 1949 in Clay Center, the son of George Arnold and Dorothy Pauline (Wiegers) Beswick. He attended grade school in Clifton and graduated from Clifton High School in 1967.

