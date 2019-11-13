(1937-2019)

Anne Pederson Mariner, 82, passed away Nov. 2. The daughter of Perley and Dorothy Pederson, she was born on her parents’ farm near Idana, Kan. in March of 1937. She graduated from Clay County Community High School in 1955. She earned a B.S. degree from Kansas State University in 1959, and an M.S. from the University of Colorado in 1981.

