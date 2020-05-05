ABILENE, Kan.-- Randall C. Reed, 71, Abilene, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Salina. He was born Nov. 6, 1948 in Clay Center to Clayton and Betty (Phelps) Reed.
He was a 1966 graduate of Longford High School. He also graduated from Salina Vo-Tech where he studied diesel mechanics. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He and Sherry Trumble were united in marriage on Dec. 5, 1970. He worked as a truck driver and diesel mechanic.
