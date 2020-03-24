OSKALOOSA, Kan.-- Wilma Arlene Bender, 86, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Bender was born Aug. 5, 1933 at Clay Center, the daughter of William Carl and Ferne Rufina Glasco. She was a 1951 graduate of Clay Center High School and a 1956 graduate of Kansas State University, earning a BA degree in music and education. She accepted a position as music teacher for the Oskaloosa Public Schools and later taught music at Valley Falls Public Schools. She then served as an elementary classroom teacher 22 years at Jefferson County North school district in Winchester. She was formerly a member of the Baptist Church, singing in the choir and was active in youth fellowship. She joined the Oskaloosa United Methodist Church and was a member of the church choir, director of the junior choir and served as a church organist. She married Glenn Leroy Bender in 1958. They later divorced.
She is survived by one son, Alan (Amy) Bender; two daughters, Arlene (David) Beurman, and Lynn (Stacy) Patterson, all of Oskaloosa; two grandsons; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Neal Glasco.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.