Luella Jean (Minter) Martin, 90, precious and beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, passed away in the presence of family Friday, June 5 at Prairie Sunset Home in Pretty Prairie, Kan. Born 1929 in Abilene, the daughter of David H. Minter and Alice (Hartenstein) Minter, Luella grew up on the family farm two miles north of Industry. Upon graduation from Clay Center HS in 1947, she had completed her Normal Training Course and went on to teach elementary school at the Idyllwild and Broughton schools. In 1949 she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald Martin. Luella fulfilled her early calling to become a minister’s wife, as the couple served church communities in Iowa, Ohio and throughout Kansas for over fifty years.
Yesterday was Father’s Day when we recognize and honor fathers in our world. When I was born, my dad was six months from being 50 years of age in October 1929 when the markets crashed and the “Great Depression” was here.
