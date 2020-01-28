RILEY, Kan.-- Marilyn Lou Meyer, 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kan.

She was born on July 29, 1934 in Leonardville, Kan. the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Nanninga) Heikes. She received a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and a master’s degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Tags