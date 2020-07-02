RILEY, Kan.-- Donald Wayne Bryson, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1925 in Riley, the son of Lonie McKinley and Hattie Edith (Craft) Bryson.
Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 11:22 pm
