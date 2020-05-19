PHOENIX, Ariz.-- Terry Lynn Stitt passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz., at the age of 63. He was born Jan. 18, 1957 at Kansas City to Roger D. Stitt and Jeanne E. (Moon) Stitt. He grew up in the small town of Clay Center, Kan. He was a graduate of Clay Center HS. In his early adulthood Terry spent his time traveling as part of a construction crew. During this time he would meet his best friend and love of his life, Juanita Saenz, they were married Dec. 17, 1982 in Clay Center, Kan. Terry would go on to complete a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University. Terry would later work for Intel in Chandler, Ariz. He loved what he did and was well respected by his coworkers. Terry had many hobbies including painting, photography, wood working, music and cooking. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger D. Stitt. Terry is survived by his wife, Juanita; his mother, Jeanne; two brothers, Kenneth (Judy)
Stitt of Clay Center and Richard (Elizabeth) Stitt of Manhattan, Kan.; one daughter, Susana; one son, Roger; grandchildren Chloe, Aiden, Jonathan and Noah. A family service will be held Wednesday, May 20.
