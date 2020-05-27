Donald Dean Gaines, 92, retired Ordained Minister of American Baptist Churches, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Wichita, Kan. The Rev. Gaines was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Arlene and Merna Gaines; parents, Marion and Emma Gaines; sister, Bonnie Fox; and step-son, Bruce Jernberg.
Survivors include his sons, Ronald Gaines (Loree), Randy Gaines (Melinda), and Jay Gaines (Tiffany); sister, Doris Horner; step-daughters, Barbara Horton and Beth Jernberg; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.