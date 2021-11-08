Dorothy Ellen Weiss (Mall), 90, passed away November 5, 2021.
She was born July 29, 1931 in Clay Center, Kan. to Fritz and Nellie Mall.
She married Norman Lee Weiss July 29, 1950. She was a member of a square dance club. Avondale United Methodist was her church home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman.
She is survived by children, Diana L. (Mike) Swift of Lee’s Summit, Regina R. Province (Keith) of Lee’s Summit, and Douglas W. Weiss of Kansas City; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Avondale United Methodist Church.
To read the full obituary:
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gladstone-mo/dorothy-weiss-10433770.
